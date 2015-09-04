FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Western European car sales
jumped 9.6 percent in August, according to industry data
released on Friday, boosted by buoyant demand in Germany, Great
Britain and Southern Europe.
Passenger car registrations rose to 701,245 last month, data
compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive showed. LMC makes its
forecast for Western Europe based on published national
registration figures and smaller market estimates.
The numbers amount to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of
13.19 million cars per year, LMC said.
"The market is heading towards 13 million units for the full
year," said Emiliano Lewis, a UK-based analyst with the
consulting firm.
German sales rose 6.2 percent in August, according to data
published earlier this week. Sales in Great Britain rose 9.6
percent, while car registrations in southern Europe, where
August is traditionally a weak month, surged nearly 23.3 percent
in Spain, 10.6 percent in Italy and 10 percent in France, LMC
data showed.
