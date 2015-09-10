BRIEF-Cara reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.71
* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 BMW Group sales rose to a record 156,437 vehicles in August, lifted by new deliveries of its facelifted volume model, the BMW 3 series, and a 19 percent jump in sales in Europe.
Deliveries of BMW and Mini vehicles in China fell 1.4 percent, while registrations in the United States rose 2 percent, the company said.
Sales of BMW brand vehicles rose 7.6 percent to 135,735 cars, and deliveries at Mini rose 5 percent to 20,471 cars in August.
The X4 sports utility vehicle saw global sales up 90 percent, while deliveries of the new 3 series increased by 4.4 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.