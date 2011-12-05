Carrier Corporation, a heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions provider and a business of US-based United Technologies Corp, has acquired Sauter Race Technologies, a building automation and management systems firm, for an undisclosed sum, the company has said in a statement.

This acquisition will strengthen Carrier's position in the integrated building management segment and enable it to provide end-to-end building management systems in the country, including controls, fire and security solutions, the statement added.

Incorporated in 1992, Sauter Race focuses on building automation, system engineering, software integration, installation & commissioning, maintenance, servicing and technical facility management. The company is headquartered in Chennai, with five other branches across the country.

"The acquisition of Sauter Race Technologies will complement our existing capabilities and offerings, and further strengthen our foundation in India," said Ross Shuster, president of UTC Climate, Controls and Security Systems, Asia.

"Our technical know-how, coupled with Carrier's expanded portfolio of sustainable products and services, shall open up new opportunities for our growth in India," said Rajaram Suresh, one of the promoters of Sauter Race.

Carrier is part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security Systems, engaged in the manufacture and distribution of heating, ventilating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, chiller and food service equipment. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut. Carrier operates as a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.

Founded in 1934 and based in Hartford, Connecticut, United Technologies Corporation is a leading provider of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, building controls and automation, and fire & security systems. The company's UTC Fire and Security segment provides electronic security products comprising intruder alarms, and access control and video surveillance systems.

