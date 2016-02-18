By Nick Carey
| INDIANAPOLIS
INDIANAPOLIS Feb 18 Duane Oreskowic was
speechless when he learned last week that his job would be one
of 1,400 lost when his employer, Carrier Corp, moved production
to Mexico, but he has found his voice again since finding out
Bernie Sanders is interested in his plight.
"I am a big-time Sanders fan and I hope he can help us,"
said the 37-year-old assembly specialist. "But even if he can't,
maybe we can stop this happening to other American workers."
The Feb. 9 announcement by United Technologies Corp's
Carrier unit that it would shift production to Mexico
from Indianapolis has thrust the long-term trend of U.S.
manufacturing job decline to the foreground of the nation's
election year agenda.
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump seized on
the announcement to amplify his position that companies such as
Carrier should be taxed if they send jobs to low wage countries.
Democratic candidate Sanders called Carrier, a maker of air
conditioners, an "example of how NAFTA and other trade policies
have been a disaster for American workers."
Communities around Indianapolis have witnessed a steady
outflow of factory jobs over the past two decades. What made
this action different was a Youtube video of the workers getting
the news that by Thursday afternoon had more than 3.4 million
views, and the political reaction to it.
"I came here 30 years ago looking for the American dream,"
said Hatice Lancaster, 51, originally from Turkey. "Maybe I
should have gone to Mexico instead."
Chuck Jones, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999,
which represents the Carrier workers, says he hopes to use the
attention to force Carrier to reverse its decision.
Jones faces a steep climb. Carrier has told the union it can
pay Mexican workers $3 an hour versus more than $20 on average
in Indianapolis.
Since 1998, the chain-smoking, plain-spoken and profane
Jones has watched the number of factories represented by his
local dwindle to 12 from 38. He and his staff can rattle off the
names of plants that have closed.
"We didn't ask for this fight," Jones said. "But we have to
draw a line in the sand somewhere."
Jones is now giving interviews to anyone who asks - he was
interrupted by multiple phone calls seeking comment while
talking to in the hope "this time America will pay
attention and do something about rampant corporate greed."
Jones is grateful that Trump has drawn public attention to
Carrier, but he sees Sanders "as a champion for our cause."
Jones said he has been contacted by the Sanders campaign. A
member of the Sanders campaign said the Vermont senator's team
would be in touch with Jones.
Some Carrier workers interviewed outside the plant said they
are drawn to Trump.
Brian Easton, 45, said he and his wife work for Carrier, and
are now coming to terms with what he said is likely to be a
permanent drop in their living standard.
"This country is run by Corporate America and we need
someone in office like Donald Trump who is not beholden to
anyone," Easton said. "I don't think he can save our jobs, but
if we draw attention to this perhaps other workers won't have to
go through this."
