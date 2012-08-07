Britain's May says raised terrorism question at Saudi visit in April
STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, June 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she had raised "the question of terrorism" when she visited Saudi Arabia in April.
Aug 7 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's profit nearly quadrupled on higher oil production and the company expects output to continue to rise in the current quarter.
The oil and natural gas producer expects current-quarter oil production to increase about 5 percent from the preceding quarter to between 7,800 and 8,200 barrels per day .
Second-quarter output rose 28 percent to about 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe).
Net profit rose to $28.5 million, or 71 cents per share, from $7.74 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 65 percent to $83.8 million.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $26.02 on M onday on the Nasdaq.
STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, June 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she had raised "the question of terrorism" when she visited Saudi Arabia in April.
WARSAW, June 6 Poland's Gaz-System said on Tuesday that the total CAPEX related to the construction of new gas pipeline to Denmark, known as the Baltic Pipe, is estimated at 1.6 billion-2.1 billion euros ($2.36 billion).