Feb 21 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
forecast a 30 percent jump in full-year production as the
natural gas-focused company focuses on oil drilling and ramps up
spending in the liquids-rich Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.
For 2012, the company forecast production at 57-60 billion
of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), up 30 percent as it slows down
drilling at the Marcellus shale.
Carrizo expects to spend $440 million for domestic drilling
during the year, of which 72 percent will be in the Eagle Ford
shale.
The company sees fourth-quarter production at 11.9 bcfe, up
12 percent.
Shares of the company, which have lost about 38 percent of
their value since July 2011, closed at $27.38 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.