Feb 28 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc posted fourth-quarter profit that lagged analysts' estimates on higher exploration costs.

However, the company forecast an 80 percent increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in 2012 as it expects the share of oil in its total output to increase.

Net profit for the quarter was $6.5 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a loss of $24.4 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents a share.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 33 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 56 percent to $55.8 million, below analysts' expectations of $73.9 million.

General and administrative expense rose 77 percent in the quarter at the Houston-based company.