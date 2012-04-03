* Sees charges of $5.6 mln-$6.1 mln in Q1

* Charges related to closing of 5 restaurants

April 3 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc said it will take charges of $5.6 million to $6.1 million in the first quarter, related to the closing of five of its restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand.

The five Pollo Tropical restaurants were closed on March 27, Carrols said in a regulatory filing. The charges include asset impairments of $4.2 million, it added.