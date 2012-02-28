* Q4 breakeven vs EPS $0.12 last year
Feb 28 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
reported a slump in fourth-quarter profit, as higher
commodity costs, namely ground beef prices, offset improved
sales.
Net income for the quarter was $59,000, or breakeven per
share, down from $2.6 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.
The fast food chain operator, which runs about 547
restaurants, said revenue rose 4.5 percent to $203.6 million in
the quarter.
Carrols also said its spin-off of the Fiesta Restaurant
Group -- a unit that owns and operates the Hispanic-themed Pollo
Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant businesses -- is expected to
be completed in April.
Shares of the company closed at $11.86 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.