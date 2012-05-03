SAO PAULO May 3 Brazil car, truck and bus sales
fell 14.2 percent in April from March, an industry source who
compiles monthly data on sales said on Thursday, as Latin
America's largest economy struggles to shake off its sluggish
growth.
Brazil is an important growing market for the major
automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.
Sales last month reached 257,875 vehicles, Fenabrave, the
group representing car dealerships, said.
Brazil's automakers association Anfavea will release
official data on sales and production for April in the coming
week.