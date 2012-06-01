* Sales rise 12 pct in May from April, drop 9 pct on year

* Daily sales volumes up just 2 pct from a weak April

* Tighter loans have pinched sales; June revival possible

SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian auto sales rose in May from April as dealerships enjoyed a couple of extra business days, an industry source with access to sales data said on Friday, but credit concerns still weigh on a once-booming market.

Sales of cars and light trucks grew 12 percent in May to about 274,500 units, according to the source, not quite enough to make up for a 14-percent drop in April. With two additional working days in May, daily sales volume rose 2 percent.

Still, May sales fell 9 percent from a year earlier, as banks tightened lending standards in the face of rising defaults on auto loans. Looser credit has turbo charged the Brazilian car market in recent years, but consumers have shown signs of struggling to keep up with record household debt.

"What's hammering the industry is the loan defaults," said Stefania Grezzana, analyst with market research firm Tendencias, who said May sales fell short of expectations. "Daily sales volumes are still weak."

Fewer delinquent loans and new tax cuts aimed at the industry may revive activity in June, she said.

Brazilian dealer association Fenabrave is expected to report official May sales data next week, while automaker group Anfavea is due to post monthly production figures.

Brazil is an important market for major automakers, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.