BRUSSELS Dec 7 Sergio Marchionne, chief
executive of Italian carmaker Fiat, has been re-elected
president of European auto trade group ACEA for another year.
ACEA also said on Friday it would continue to push for "a
meaningful and supportive EU-wide industrial policy" in 2013.
Mid-market carmakers in France, Italy and Spain have been
struggling with excess capacity, while their German counterparts
benefit from higher-margin cars and exports.
The diverging fortunes have led to differences over European
Union trade policy and how to cope with Europe's difficult
market conditions.
Marchionne faced calls to step down earlier this year as
ACEA president after comments he made in July about German group
Volkswagen's pricing strategy.
Volkswagen's communications chief said at the time
Marchionne was "unbearable as president of ACEA". The companies
patched up their differences at the Paris auto show in
September, and Marchionne stayed on.
