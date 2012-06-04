* May sees biggest percentage decline so far this year
* Decline due to two fewer workdays versus last year's May
* Dealers body worries new cars are being pushed into market
* Exports sink 13 pct y/y in May, output down 17 pct -VDA

FRANKFURT, June 4 Carmakers and dealers
intervened to prop up Germany's flagging new car sales in May by
registering vehicles in their own name to offset an ongoing
decline in household demand.
Germany is generally considered to be a rare bright spot for
car sales in Europe, but data is beginning to suggest that the
industry is artificially inflating sales at record levels.
According to official data from motor vehicle authority KBA,
German new passenger car registrations declined by 4.8 percent
to 289,977 vehicles last month - less than expected but still
the weakest period so far this year.
On Friday, the head of the VDIK auto industry association
for import brands in Germany told Reuters the new car market
shrank by around 7 percent on an absolute basis and stagnated
when adjusting for two fewer working days versus May 2011.
Even though the official data from KBA indicate there was
some growth on an adjusted basis last month, Germany's auto
dealers association ZDK warned that the quality of this growth
was most likely poor.
According to its data, the number of new cars registered by
private households dropped to 38.7 percent in May from 42.2
percent in the previous year's month.
"Registrations by carmakers and dealers have reached a new
record, comprising nearly 30 percent of the overall new car
market in the first four months (through April)," the ZDK said
in a statement on Monday.
"These cars then are pushed into the market as 'young used
cars' and have an impact than on the pricing of both used cars
as well as new ones. This poses an additional challenge for
retailers in an increasingly competitive environment," it added.
In March, ZDK President Robert Rademacher said carmakers and
dealers, which operate car parks or test cars themselves,
normally only represent 15 percent of the market.
PRODUCTION PLUNGES
Both groups represented the fastest-growing segments of
Germany's new car market through April, with gains of around 9
percent each.
Germany's domestic automakers blamed a 13 percent decline in
the number of cars exported on the challenging environment in
western Europe.
"Europe should quickly reach a common strategy how to solve
the debt crisis," their chief lobbyist, VDA President Matthias
Wissmann, said in a statement.
Domestic production plunged 17 percent, partly due to the
weak market, the two fewer working days and a record high level
for May 2011.
Over the first five months of the year, new car
registrations in Germany inched up 0.3 percent to 1.34 million
vehicles.
