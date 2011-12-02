FRANKFURT Dec 2 The global car market
will grow by 4 percent to 68 million vehicles next year from an
estimated 65.4 million in 2011, driven in part by robust sales
in the United States, the German auto industry association VDA
said on Friday.
"Car demand there is apparently less affected by the high
unemployment rate and difficult real estate market than many
experts believed," VDA President Matthias Wissmann said.
"We expect that a renewal of the light vehicle fleet, the
launch of numerous new models, a stabilisation in the price of
petrol and a low financing rate will affect the market
positively in the 2012 election year," he said.
The VDA forecast that the U.S. car market would post a 5
percent increase to 13.4 million vehicles next year.
Thanks to Germany's dominance in the luxury car market,
German car exports should at least be stable at 4.55 million
vehicles, it added.
Wissmann forecast demand to stagnate at 3.1 million vehicles
in Germany next year, leading to flat overall production of 5.9
million cars.
Speaking about the commercial vehicle market, Wissmann said
he expected the global market for heavy trucks weighing at least
six tonnes to grow 7 percent to 3.3 million vehicles, lead by
Japan, Russia and the United States.