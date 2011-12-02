FRANKFURT Dec 2 The global car market will grow by 4 percent to 68 million vehicles next year from an estimated 65.4 million in 2011, driven in part by robust sales in the United States, the German auto industry association VDA said on Friday.

"Car demand there is apparently less affected by the high unemployment rate and difficult real estate market than many experts believed," VDA President Matthias Wissmann said.

"We expect that a renewal of the light vehicle fleet, the launch of numerous new models, a stabilisation in the price of petrol and a low financing rate will affect the market positively in the 2012 election year," he said.

The VDA forecast that the U.S. car market would post a 5 percent increase to 13.4 million vehicles next year.

Thanks to Germany's dominance in the luxury car market, German car exports should at least be stable at 4.55 million vehicles, it added.

Wissmann forecast demand to stagnate at 3.1 million vehicles in Germany next year, leading to flat overall production of 5.9 million cars.

Speaking about the commercial vehicle market, Wissmann said he expected the global market for heavy trucks weighing at least six tonnes to grow 7 percent to 3.3 million vehicles, lead by Japan, Russia and the United States.