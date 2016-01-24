FRANKFURT Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel
Office wants to introduce a "no single buyer" rule when it
awards broadcasting rights for the 2017/2018 Bundesliga soccer
season, potentially dealing a blow to Sky Deutschland, Germany's
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
The cartel office is pushing the German Football League to
modify the way it auctions the rights, demanding a new rule
which would prevent a single broadcaster from getting all the
live games, the paper said, citing sources close to media
companies.
Such a rule could hit the business model of Sky Deutschland
which currently holds the sole rights to games in the first and
second Bundesliga, the paper said. Sky Deutschland, along with
Britain's BSkyB and Sky Italia, is part of European pay-TV group
Sky Plc, which is 39 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's
21st Century Fox.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)