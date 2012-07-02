DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 2 Germany's cartel
office has approved the 3.2 billion ($4.1 billion) euro sale of
E.ON's gas distribution network unit Open Grid Europe
to a consortium led by Australian investment bank Macquarie
.
The deal, which was announced in May, brings E.ON's tally of
divestments to more than 12 billion euros, well on its way
toward its goal of selling assets worth 15 billion by the end of
2013 to help offset the impact of Germany's nuclear exit, pay
down debt and fund its expansion.
The winning consortium consists of Macquarie's European
Infrastructure Fund 4, Infinity Investments, British Columbia
Investment Management Corporation (bcIMC) and Munich Re's
asset management unit MEAG.
It beat out three other groups led by France's GDF Suez
, Germany's Allianz and Belgium's Fluxys.
Macquarie, a major force in European infrastructure M&A, has
already bought RWE's 4,100 kilometre gas network Thyssengas GmbH
for an estimated 500 million euros in a deal announced in late
2010.
OGE, which operates a 12,000 kilometre gas distribution
network in Germany and employs about 1,600 staff, was unbundled
from its parent company in 2010 to comply with EU requirements.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
