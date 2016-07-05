FRANKFURT, July 5 Germany's cartel office on Tuesday said it had searched six car manufacturers and suppliers as part of a probe into potential price collusion on steel purchasing.

"In total, 50 members of staff at the cartel authority took part. They were supported by police and criminal authorities," a spokesman for the authority said, declining to detail which companies were subjected to the probe.

A spokesman for Volkswagen said, "We confirm that representatives from the Federal Cartel Office searched the offices in Wolfsburg as part of an ongoing probe. Volkswagen supports the authority with its investigation."

