* German cartel office investigates price fixing

* Probe reviews market for car boot furnishings

* Magna, Faurecia among those searched

BERLIN, Sept 25 Germany's Cartel Office conducted searches at six automotive suppliers on suspicion of fixing prices since at least 2002 in the market for car-boot furnishings, the Bonn-based authority said on Wednesday.

Car-parts maker Magna International said its German operations had been searched as part of the probe and pledged to cooperate with antitrust authorities.

French auto parts maker Faurecia said it too was among those being investigated.

"We are cooperating fully with the German authorities," Faurecia spokesman Olivier Le Friec said. "Faurecia's code of ethics will not tolerate any breach of competition rules."

Germany's Automobilwoche was first to report that Faurecia had been searched.