MILAN Feb 1 Italy's Lavazza will seal the
purchase of French coffee brand Carte Noire in the next few
weeks in a deal worth about 750 million euros ($814 million),
two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The acquisition will make Lavazza the market leader for
coffee in France, a country which is the second largest coffee
market in Europe and the fourth biggest in the world.
Carte Noire was put up for sale in February 2015 by
U.S.-based group Mondelez International to soothe
European competition concerns after it formed the world's
biggest standalone coffee company with D.E Master Blenders 1753.
Lavazza said in July it had tabled a binding offer to buy
Carte Noire from the new global coffee giant.
Lavazza offered to buy Carte Noire's business within the
31-nation European Economic Area, including in-home roast and
ground coffee, filter pads and Nespresso-compatible capsules.
Lavazza would also acquire a factory in southern France.
The Italian company, which ranks seventh among the world's
coffee roasters, has said in the past it wanted to become a
bigger player to avoid being swallowed by far larger rivals.
"The deal is worth around 750 million euros and is expected
to be wrapped by the end of February," one of the sources said.
Lavazza declined to comment on the deal.
According to a second source, the acquisition, a rare deal
in which an Italian company is the buyer and not the prey, will
be half funded from Lavazza's cash with the rest coming from
bank financing.
BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Rabobank, UniCredit will
likely take part in the financing, the second source said.
($1 = 0.9217 euros)
