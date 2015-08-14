WELLINGTON Aug 14 New Zealand wood products
company Carter Holt Harvey (CHH), owned by the country's richest
man, Graeme Hart, on Friday said it had revived a plan for a
share float but has trimmed its scope and excluded Australian
assets.
CHH put an offer estimated to be worth up to NZ$1 billion
($654.80 million) on hold in June because of uncertainty about
the earnings outlook of its Australian timber business.
It said the latest plan was to float the New Zealand
building supplies chain of 50 stores and nine building frame
sites on the New Zealand and Australian bourses. There were no
details on the size, value or timetable for the initial public
offering.
"This well-established national network puts Carters in a
strong position to capitalise on the continuing strong demand
for new housing," the company said in a statement.
A spokesman confirmed the New Zealand wood processing
operations and the company's Australian business have been
excluded from the IPO, which is being managed by Credit Suisse
Australia Ltd, First New Zealand Capital, Deutsche
Craigs and Forsyth Barr.
CHH has a New Zealand retail building supplies chain and
manufactures wood-based building products in both that country
and Australia. It is controlled by Hart's Rank Group, and said
it would retain a significant stake in the floated company.
Rank Group acquired CHH in 2006, when it primarily comprised
significant forestry plantations used for timber and building
products, pulp, paper and packaging. These have since been sold.
($1 = 1.5272 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Stephen Coates)