By Jonathan Stempel
March 20 A former No. 2 executive at Carter's
Inc was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly covering up a
multi-million-dollar securities fraud at the children's clothing
company, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Joseph Pacifico, 62, was charged with securities fraud,
causing the filing of false financial statements with U.S.
regulators, and falsifying corporate books and records while he
was president of the company.
The charges against the Atlanta resident were included in an
amended indictment against Joseph Elles, 57, who had supervised
Carter's wholesale sales accounts for such customers as the
department store chain Kohl's Corp, prosecutors said in
a statement.
Pacifico was president of Carter's from 2004 until he left
the Atlanta-based company in December 2009, and had been Elles'
supervisor, prosecutors said. Elles pleaded not guilty last
September to 32 criminal counts.
It was not immediately clear whether Pacifico has hired a
lawyer for his criminal defense. Scott Sorrels, a lawyer who has
represented Pacifico in civil litigation related to Carter's,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A call to
an Atlanta phone number listed for Pacifico was not returned. A
copy of the amended indictment was not immediately available.
Carter's brands include its namesake brand and OshKosh
B'gosh, and the company operates more than 500 stores.
According to prosecutors, Pacifico was aware by April 2009
that Carter's books had been inflated because Elles and others
had misrepresented the timing of millions of dollars of rebates
that Elles offered to Kohl's and other retailers that failed to
meet targeted profit margins.
This manipulation allowed Carter's to record sales without
accounting for the associated costs, which inflated net sales
revenue and profit, according to prosecutors.
Pacifico, they added, tried to keep millions of dollars of
undisclosed rebates hidden from management, shareholders and
auditors by lying, signing false documents, or urging
subordinates to cover up the fraud.
The amended indictment alleged that as a result of the fraud
and attempted cover-up, Pacifico caused Carter's to materially
misstate net income from April to July 2009, and Elles caused
Carter's to file materially false financial statements from at
least November 2006 to July 2009, prosecutors said.
Carter's announced it had found accounting irregularities on
Oct. 27, 2009, causing its shares to fall 23.8 percent that day.
It later restated some of its financial statements.
Pacifico and Elles each face as much as 25 years in prison
on the securities fraud charges. An initial court hearing for
Pacifico has not been set.
"Shareholders expect and deserve far more from their
corporate leaders," U.S. Attorney Sally Quillian Yates in
Atlanta said in a statement.
The case is U.S. v. Elles, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Georgia, No. 11-00445.