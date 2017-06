A screen grab taken from the website www.mariodemiranda.com. December 10

NEW DELHI Acclaimed cartoonist Mario Miranda died in his sleep on Sunday at his home in Goa, media reports said. He was 85.

"He was unwell for sometime," Vinod Mehta, editor of Outlook magazine, told the CNN-IBN channel.

Miranda's work was featured in many national dailies like the Times of India and the Economic Times and also in international magazines like MAD and PUNCH.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Shri in 1988.