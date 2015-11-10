FRANKFURT Nov 10 French nursing home operator
Korian has agreed to buy German peer Casa Reha as it
seeks to increase its presence in Europe's biggest economy, it
said on Tuesday.
While a purchase price was not disclosed, two people
familiar with the matter said the deal valued Casa Reha at
300-350 million euros ($321-$374 mln).
With 70 nursing homes and 270 million euros in revenue, Casa
Reha is Germany's third-largest nursing home operator.
The industry is likely to grow because of the ageing
population, although nursing home operators face the challenge
of maintaining care quality while keeping costs under control.
"The acquisition of Casa Reha is a major step towards
achieving our target revenue of 3 billion euros," said Korian
Chief Executive Yann Coleou, adding that he expects 5 million
euros in annual synergies.
Private equity group HgCapital bought a majority stake in
Casa Reha in 2007, while former owner Advent had retained a
minority holding.
Lazard and Societe Generale advised
sellers HgCapital and Advent on the deal, while BNP advised
Korian.
($1 = 0.9357 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Susan Thomas)