May 10 Packaging and paper products company
Cascades Inc reported a first-quarter profit on lower
costs for recycled fibre and a strong performance by its
European boxboard segment.
Cascades earned C$6 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share,
compared with a loss of C$8 million, or 8 Canadian cents per
share, a year ago.
Sales for the company, which produces packaging and tissue
products composed mainly of recycled fibres and pulp, rose 15
percent to C$891 million on higher selling prices.
Cascades, which competes with Packaging Corp of America
, Rock-Tenn Co and Temple-Inland Inc,
said sales at its European boxboard segment more than tripled to
C$204 million.
Shares of Kingsey Falls, Quebec-based Cascades closed at
C$4.23 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.