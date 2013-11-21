(In the 4th paragraph, clarifies that users of Personal
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Nov 20 One of the first things you
usually do when meeting a new financial adviser is to answer a
series of questions to determine how much risk you can stomach.
The same thing happens when you sign up for one of the new
online investing advice platforms such as SigFig, Personal
Capital and FutureAdvisor, which have risen up in the last two
years. But their process is a little different: You're filling
out an online questionnaire rather than talking to a human being
with a financial planning license about your hopes and dreams.
And after evaluating thousands of customer accounts, what
the online platforms are finding is that individual portfolios
are often wildly out of whack with their stated risk tolerance.
As a result, many of their investors have too much money in
cash.
Personal Capital, one of the larger online wealth advisers,
says users of its free tracking software, who have a collective
$35 billion in assets, hold three times more cash in their
accounts than they need.
SigFig, which tracks over $100 billion in client assets,
says a large percentage of customers hold a lot of cash, and a
large percentage are overly invested in stocks. Very few clients
skew to the middle with balanced portfolios.
Overall, cash allocations for investors averaged 17 percent
of assets, according to an October survey by the American
Association of Individual Investors of its members.
SigFig co-founder and Chief Executive Michael Sha says the
real grief for investors comes from the wide gap between where
they are and where they want to be. "People think they're risk
averse and then find out that they are in a really risky mix,"
he says.
The online firms crunch your accounts using their
proprietary algorithms, then point you in the direction you want
to go. Now they're trying to figure out how to deal with human
inertia, which is much trickier than applying mathematical
formulas.
It is too soon to tell if they've cracked the code. And the
jury is still out on whether the online services will elbow out
the humans.
CHANGE THE QUESTIONS
When FutureAdvisor designed its questionnaire about risk
tolerance, it went through many iterations before the company's
launch in September - from 13 questions down to three basic ones
on its free service: your age, when you plan to retire and
whether you consider yourself a conservative, moderate or
aggressive investor.
The algorithm does the rest.
"It's the most you can ask people and expect them to
complete it," says Bo Lu, FutureAdvisor's CEO.
For premium customers, who pay $19 per month for more than
$50,000 in assets, the firm will take care of details like
transferring an account to trading securities.
SigFig and Personal Capital also ask only a few questions,
but plan to roll out more sophisticated offerings that seek
additional input and give more advice.
Personal Capital's upgrade, Investment Checkup, is free and
evaluates income and total net assets, but the data is used in
other ways besides with its algorithm. Clients are told where
they are off-balance.
For instance, if a customer has 15 percent of holdings in
cash when the algorithm decides 5 percent would be better, "we
try to show how that impacts people over time and quantify it,"
says Craig Birk, vice president of portfolio management. "They
understand if you tell them it will cost them $250,000 in
retirement."
SigFig's forthcoming upgrade, which will involve a fee that
is not yet specified, is designed to make sure clients do not
leave too much cash on the table. It will be able to take the
next steps to rebalance and manage accounts.
TALK TO ME
Venture capital dollars have been flowing into online
investing platforms, and partnerships are flourishing, making
them a success from a business standpoint, says analyst Grant
Easterbrook of New York-based research firm Corporate Insight.
But success with consumers has to be measured in terms of
whether the algorithm-driven services provide good advice and
customer service.
For now, Easterbrook does not think the firms get to know
you well enough. "That's the big problem with the
algorithm-based services. They aren't detailed enough," he says.
With risk tolerance considered the Rorschach test in the
investment world, it is hard to capture the right information
with any kind of questionnaire, says Eleanor Blayney, the
consumer advocate for CFP Board, a non-profit trade group for
certified financial planners.
"I prefer online tools that ask financial planning questions
- not investment questions - to determine what might be needed
in retirement and then suggest a portfolio allocation," she
says. "That makes more sense than leaving it up to a slider
button."
Editing by Lauren Young and Jeffrey Benkoe