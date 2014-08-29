BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
(Corrects ticker symbol of Cash.Medien in text to and corrects link to source text)
Aug 29 Cash.Medien AG :
* Says H1 revenue 1.59 million euros, about 12 pct less than last year
* Says H1 result reached EUR 198,000 compared to EUR 331,000 in previous year Source text: bit.ly/1qKrNlX Further company coverage:
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year