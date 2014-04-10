BRIEF-GAM launches new share buy-back programme
* Says to launch new three-year share buy-back programme to repurchase up to 16 million shares
April 10 Payday lender Cash America International Inc said its board was reviewing a tax-free spinoff of its online lending business and other strategic alternatives.
Any spinoff of the business, which consists of the company's e-commerce unit Enova International Inc, will create a publicly-traded online lending company with about $766 million in revenue as of Dec. 31, Cash America said in a statement. [ID:nBw13dhD4 (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.