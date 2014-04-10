April 10 Payday lender Cash America International Inc said its board was reviewing a tax-free spinoff of its online lending business and other strategic alternatives.

Any spinoff of the business, which consists of the company's e-commerce unit Enova International Inc, will create a publicly-traded online lending company with about $766 million in revenue as of Dec. 31, Cash America said in a statement. [ID:nBw13dhD4 (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)