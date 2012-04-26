April 26 Cash America International Inc
posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned
higher fees on consumer loans.
The pawn and payday lender reported net income of $41.5
million, or $1.30 per share, in the first quarter compared with
$36.4 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.
Total revenue rose 25 percent to $457.5 million.
Analysts, on an average, expected a profit of $1.19 per
share on revenue of $421.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Consumer loan fees at the company, which mainly caters to
people who don't have access to regular banking accounts, rose
about 40 percent to $172.8 million.
"The business activities in the first quarter of 2012
started out as we expected with continued strong seasonal growth
in short-term loan demand as we began the year, followed by a
healthy increase in retail sales later in the quarter," Chief
Executive Daniel Feehan said in a statement.
Shares of the Fort Worth, Texas-based company closed at
$42.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.