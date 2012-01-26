* Q4 EPS $1.18 vs est $1.23

* Costs rise 20 pct

* Revenue up 26 pct

Jan 26 Cash America International Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based pawn and payday lender reported a net income of $37.8 million, or $1.18 a share, compared with $34.7 million, or $1.10 a share from the year ago period.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $463.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.23 per share on revenue of $436.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The company incurred higher operating expenses in its bricks and mortar locations to promote holiday sales," Cash America said in a statement.

For 2011, Cash America, which mostly caters to unbanked and underbanked customers, posted earnings of $4.25 a share, below estimates of $4.28 a share.

Total expenses rose 20 percent to $180.2 million.

Last week, peer Ezcorp Inc posted higher first-quarter earnings.

Shares of Cash America closed at $43.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.