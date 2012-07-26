BRIEF-China Smarter Energy Group expects to record a loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$352 million for both continued and discontinued operations for financial year ended 31 March 2017
July 26 Pawn and payday lender Cash America International Inc's quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations as it incurred higher expenses.
Net income rose to $29.8 million, or 94 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $27 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 19 percent to $411.6 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 97 cents per share, on revenue of $407.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ATHENS/LONDON, June 7 Greece will return to markets once its borrowing costs drop below 5 percent, sources told Reuters, which could happen if the European Central Bank includes Greek bonds in its 2.3 trillion euro purchase programme.