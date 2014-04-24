April 24 Cashbuild Ltd

* Revenue for company was up by 6 pct on Q3 of prior financial year

* Growth for Q3 together with growth reported in first half, equates to an increase in revenue year to date of 7 pct

* Trading conditions remained tough throughout quarter

* Transactions through tills during Q3 increased by 2 pct compared to Q3 of prior financial year

* Gross profit percentage margins remain strong at similar levels to those reported at the half year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: