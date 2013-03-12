BRIEF-China First Capital announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Co
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
JOHANNESBURG, March 12 Cashbuild Ltd : * Says revenue up 2% * Says H1 diluted headline earnings per share of 643.3 cents versus 652.1 cents
year earlier * Says declared an interim dividend of 296 cents (December 2011: 296 cents) per
ordinary share * Says expects trading conditions to remain depressed during the next quarter
* Feng Chen has been appointed as an executive director as well as chief operating officer of company