ABIDJAN, July 27 Ivory Coast's 2015 cashew nut crop jumped by 11 percent to a record 625,000 tonnes compared with the previous year, the West African nation's government said on Monday.

In addition to being the world's top cocoa producer, Ivory Coast is also Africa's biggest cashew grower. Its exports of the nut reached 337 billion CFA francs ($571 million) in 2015, the statement said.

The increase in cashew exports was boosted by government reforms and investments in the sector, the statement said. A decade ago, Ivory Coast produced around 80,000 tonnes of raw nuts per year.

With output growing by over 10 percent annually amid strong demand from Asian countries, the cashew sector attracted the attention of a government keen to kick-start the economy after a decade of war and political chaos that ended in a brief 2011 civil war. ($1 = 590.1500 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)