By Loucoumane Coulibaly
| KORHOGO, Ivory Coast, April 29
demand for cashews is pushing up prices in Ivory Coast, the
world's leading producer of the nut, where local exporters are
battling with smugglers for supplies, farmers and exporters said
on Friday.
Ivory Coast, already the world's top cocoa producer,
surpassed India for the first time last year as production leapt
more than 24 percent over the previous season to 702,510 tonnes
of nuts.
Cashews, a popular snack in Europe and North America, is an
essential ingredient in Asian cooking and is increasingly used
in products such as dairy-free ice cream.
In the northern city of Korhogo, a purchasing hub where
dozens of new warehouses have opened in the past five years,
buyers said there was intense competition for supplies.
"We're under pressure from our (exporter) clients," local
buyer Meyeregue Soro said. "Unless you pay 500 CFA francs
($0.86) per kilogram, the farmers won't even look at you."
Ivory Coast's government set a minimum farmgate prices of
350 CFA francs per kg for the 2016 marketing season, up from 275
CFA francs last year. But buyers said they were paying between
500 and 550 CFA francs per kg to secure stocks. CAS-CIF-CI
An Abidjan-based exporter said the reasons for the rising
prices were two-fold.
First, he said Ivorian output was expected to drop by as
much as 20 percent this year due to weather conditions despite a
forecast from the Cotton and Cashew Council, the national
marketing board, that production would rise to 725,000 tonnes.
But he said new taxes on exporters amounting to 45 CFA
francs per kg were also fuelling smuggling as some traders
sought to circumvent the new levy by shipping Ivorian cashews
via other regional ports.
"The smuggling is continuing," the exporter said. "(The
government) has been able to constrict the flow into Ghana, but
now it's going into Burkina Faso. They're shipping out of Accra
(Ghana) and Lome (Togo)."
He said he expected to see around 40,000 tonnes of nuts
illegally exported this season.
The taxes do not apply to companies with local processing
facilities.
The trafficking was confirmed by local buyers in northern
Ivory Coast, the West African nation's cashew-growing heartland.
"We are aware that there is contraband towards the border
with Burkina Faso where some people are sending cashews on
moto-tricycles," said Korhogo-based buyer Abdoulaye Cisse as
workers dried nuts in front of his warehouse.
"We are hearing that sellers over there are earning 100 CFA
francs (per kg) more than here," he added.
Just a decade ago, Ivory Coast was a middling cashew
producer, growing around 80,000 tonnes of raw nuts per year.
But with output growing by an average of over 10 percent
annually, the sector has attracted thousands of farmers in the
impoverished north where many have abandoned cotton, the area's
traditional cash crop, in favour of cashews.
In the village of Sohouo, some 15 km from Korhogo, most
local farmers now grow cashews.
"The lives of farmers have changed a lot here in the village
these last three years because cashews pay well," said Lacina
Silue, standing front of a small, neat house with a satellite
dish on the roof.
"All my children go to school now with no problem. Growing
cashews is even less physically tiring. We think lots of farmers
will switch from cotton."
($1 = 578.8000 CFA francs)
