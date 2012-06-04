PARIS, June 4 France's Casino unveiled on Monday the names of the three directors it will appoint to the board of Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) when it seizes sole control of Brazil's largest retailer later this month.

Casino, which first invested in GPA in 1999, has been biding its time to get a free hand in Brazil, its second-largest market after France and a key pillar of its strategy to expand in fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted consumer spending in Europe.

Last month, Casino said Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri would on June 22 become chairman of Wilkes, the holding company of GPA, replacing Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz and stripping him of the right to name most of the board of GPA.

The appointment of Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves and Roberto Oliveira de Lima reflects Casino's "vision that Brazilian people must continue to play a key role regarding the management and the governance of GPA", Casino said.

GPA's board currently consists of 14 members, including Diniz as chairman. Casino and Diniz each have five representatives on the board, and four members are independent.

The new GPA board will comprise 15 members, including eight Casino representatives, three Diniz representatives and four independent members.

Casino and Diniz fell out about a year ago when the latter sought a merger between GPA and the Brazilian unit of Casino's arch-rival, Carrefour.

The rift means Diniz, the architect of GPA's rise to market leadership, is slowly losing his voice in the company that his father founded in 1948.

Eleazar de Carvalho Filho is the founding partner of Virtus BR Partners and currently a board member of FMC Technologies Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners.

Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves has a long-standing career in the Brazilian Foreign Relations Ministry and is currently the chairman of CEBRI - the Brazilian Centre for International Relations.

Roberto Oliveira de Lima was CEO at Vivo, the Brazilian leader in mobile communication, and Chairman and CEO of Credicard. He also held executive positions at Accor. He is currently a board member of Natura, Telefonica Brasil, Rodobens and Edenred. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)