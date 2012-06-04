PARIS, June 4 France's Casino unveiled
on Monday the names of the three directors it will appoint to
the board of Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) when it seizes
sole control of Brazil's largest retailer later this month.
Casino, which first invested in GPA in 1999, has been biding
its time to get a free hand in Brazil, its second-largest market
after France and a key pillar of its strategy to expand in
fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted consumer
spending in Europe.
Last month, Casino said Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri
would on June 22 become chairman of Wilkes, the holding company
of GPA, replacing Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz and stripping
him of the right to name most of the board of GPA.
The appointment of Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Luiz Augusto
de Castro Neves and Roberto Oliveira de Lima reflects Casino's
"vision that Brazilian people must continue to play a key role
regarding the management and the governance of GPA", Casino
said.
GPA's board currently consists of 14 members, including
Diniz as chairman. Casino and Diniz each have five
representatives on the board, and four members are independent.
The new GPA board will comprise 15 members, including eight
Casino representatives, three Diniz representatives and four
independent members.
Casino and Diniz fell out about a year ago when the latter
sought a merger between GPA and the Brazilian unit of Casino's
arch-rival, Carrefour.
The rift means Diniz, the architect of GPA's rise to market
leadership, is slowly losing his voice in the company that his
father founded in 1948.
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho is the founding partner of Virtus
BR Partners and currently a board member of FMC Technologies
Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners.
Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves has a long-standing career in
the Brazilian Foreign Relations Ministry and is currently the
chairman of CEBRI - the Brazilian Centre for International
Relations.
Roberto Oliveira de Lima was CEO at Vivo, the Brazilian
leader in mobile communication, and Chairman and CEO of
Credicard. He also held executive positions at Accor.
He is currently a board member of Natura, Telefonica Brasil,
Rodobens and Edenred.
