Nov 20 Casino SA :

* Cnova N.V. prices IPO of 26,800,000 ordinary shares at $7.00 per share with gross proceeds about $188 million

* Cnova's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on Nov. 20 on NASDAQ global select market under ticker symbol CNV

* Offering expected to close on Nov. 25, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions