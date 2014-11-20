UPDATE 2-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.
Nov 20 Casino SA :
* Cnova N.V. prices IPO of 26,800,000 ordinary shares at $7.00 per share with gross proceeds about $188 million
* Cnova's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on Nov. 20 on NASDAQ global select market under ticker symbol CNV
* Offering expected to close on Nov. 25, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
May 1 Dish Network Corp said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.
* Says it has replaced its existing $80 million credit facility and entered into a 365-day revolving term credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: