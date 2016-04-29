PARIS, April 29 French retailer Casino said it sold hypermarket operator Big C Vietnam to family-owned Thai conglomerate Central Group for an enterprise value of 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) as it seeks to reduce its debt.

Casino said on Friday that proceeds would total 920 million euros.

In February, TCC Group beat Central Group to buy Casino's majority stake in Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter PCL for 3.1 billion euros excluding debt.

Casino said the disposals would enable it to reduce debt by 4.2 billion euros in total.

