By Dominique Vidalon
| PARIS, April 11
PARIS, April 11 Franprix, the convenience store
chain of retailer Casino, said on Monday it aimed to
upgrade all its 860 French stores to a new focus on fresh
products and improved customer service by the end of 2017.
The renovation of the Franprix stores, located mostly in
Paris and catering to urban customers, was launched in May 2015.
It is part of Casino's broader efforts to boost profits and
cash flows in France, where it operates a total network of over
10,000 stores and makes 42 percent of group sales.
These efforts have also entailed cutting prices at the Geant
hypermarkets and the Leader Price discount stores to compete
with local rivals such as Carrefour and
Leclerc.
Franprix has already converted some 300 of its stores into
what it calls "Mandarine" stores with bright orange colours,
glazed facades and a focus on fresh products and new services as
it seeks to respond to the threat of online retail giant Amazon
.
New services will include Western Union digital
kiosks in Franprix stores enabling customers to send and receive
money to and from 200 countries.
"We want be close to the customer. The true response to
Amazon is the relation to the customer," said Jean-Paul Mochet,
Franprix managing director.
Mochet was speaking during a visit of a renovated Franprix
store in rue Saint-Dominique in Paris's posh 7th district.
The store is one of two in Paris where Franprix is testing a
new payment system to reduce queuing times and free more store
space by replacing traditional checkout counters with portable
employee-held scanners.
The portable scanner is connected to the store Wi-Fi and worn
like a ring around the staff fingers. Staff also carry a
portable bank-card processor in their aprons. The goal is to
have 100 stores offering the service in 2016.
The "Mandarine" concept has helped boost customer traffic in
renovated stores by 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter, Casino
said at its annual earnings in March.
In the fourth quarter of 2015, sales at Casino's French
convenience stores, which also include Monoprix, rose 6.1
percent on a same-store basis, beating 1.4 percent sales growth
for French operations as a whole.
Sales at Franprix alone rose 0.1 percent on a same-store
basis.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tom Heneghan)