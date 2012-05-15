* Casino CEO Jean Charles Naouri to chair Wilkes board
* Wilkes is holding company that runs retailer Pao de Acucar
* Casino to name most of Pao de Acucar board
* Abilio Diniz declines comment - Paris spokesman
* Casino shares down 1 percent
By Brad Haynes and Cesar Bianconi
SAO PAULO/PARIS, May 15 France's Casino
moved one step closer to seizing sole control of Grupo
Pao de Acucar (GPA), stripping its estranged partner
in the company of the right to name most of the board at
Brazil's largest retailer.
Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri will on June 22
become chairman of Wilkes, the holding company that controls
GPA, replacing Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz, Casino said in a
statement.
Casino, which first invested in GPA in 1999, has been biding
its time to get a free hand in Brazil, its second-largest market
after France and a key pillar of a strategy to expand in
fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted consumer
spending in Europe.
Diniz, whose family founded GPA, currently chairs its board
and is expected to retain that position.
So far the changes at Wilkes and GPA are rolling out as
planned in a 2005 shareholder pact, under which Casino will take
control of both entities from June 2012 by buying one common
share in the holding company from Diniz.
Some analysts have speculated that Diniz, who has never
shied away from a boardroom battle, will not be content as a
minority shareholder in a company he once commanded.
As part of the process, Diniz has until Aug. 22 to say if he
will exercise a first option to sell a block of 1 million voting
shares of Wilkes to Casino. Casino has previously said the deal
would total an estimated $10 million.
This is another way for Casino to gain majority control of
Wilkes. If Diniz exercises that sell option, then Casino will
not need to finalise the option to buy one common Wilkes share.
Casino will name most of the retailer's board, in a move
that may overshadow some of Diniz's influence on the strategy at
GPA.
A spokesman for Diniz in Paris declined to comment.
GPA's board currently consists of 14 members, including
chairman Diniz. Casino and Diniz each have five representatives
on the board and four members are independent.
The new GPA board will comprise 15 members, including eight
Casino representatives, three Diniz representatives and four
independent members.
Casino and Diniz fell out about a year ago, when the latter
sought a merger between GPA and the Brazilian unit of Casino's
arch-rival Carrefour. The rift means Diniz, the
architect of GPA's rise to market leadership, is slowly losing
his voice in the company that his father founded in 1948.
Last week, Casino ousted Diniz from Casino's board.
Casino said in the statement it "reaffirms its total support
and trust of the extraordinary management of Grupo Pao de Acucar
and its long-term commitment to Brazil."
GPA shares closed 1.8 percent lower in Sao Paulo on Monday,
while the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 3.2
percent.
By 1230 GMT on Tuesday Casino shares were off 1 percent in
Paris, underperforming the European retail sector, which
gained 0.6 percent.