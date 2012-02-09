PARIS Feb 9 French retail chain Casino
aims to cut its 50.1 percent stake in real-estate unit
Mercialys to between 30 and 40 percent by the end of
2012, part of a plan to cut debt and improve financial
flexibility.
"Casino has not yet decided on the timeframe or the method
for the stake reduction ... There are a number of options," a
Casino spokesman said on Thursday. The fresh funds will serve to
reduce debt, he added.
The stake reduction, combined with Mercialys's announcement
of two special cash distributions to shareholders including
Casino, will bring in between 800 million and 900 million euros
($1.1-$1.2 billion) in fresh cash for Casino.
Casino, which competes on home turf with Carrefour
and privately owned Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, is feeling
the squeeze as cash-strapped shoppers cut spending on
non-essentials.
Casino will strengthen its financial flexibility with this
transaction and the overall impact on underlying 2012 net profit
will be neutral, the retailer said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)