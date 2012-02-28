* 2011 operating profit 1.55 bln euros vs forecast 1.53 bln

By James Regan and Pascale Denis

PARIS, Feb 28 French retailer Casino forecast further earnings growth this year after expansion in Latin America and Asia and a second-half recovery at home helped lift 2011 operating profit by nearly a fifth.

Casino, whose brands include Franprix and Monoprix supermarkets, Petit Casino convenience stores and Cdiscount Internet shopping, set a sales growth target of more than 10 percent and pledged to protect its French food market share.

Casino has been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets, while consumer spending has been under pressure in Europe against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis.

The group is also in a fresh ownership battle, this time over control of French chain Monoprix, after fighting off larger rival Carrefour in Brazil last year.

Casino confirmed late on Monday it would not sell its 50 percent share in Monoprix to joint-venture partner Galeries Lafayette, saying instead it would buy the other half of the business, but only at a "fair price".

Casino has an option to take control of Monoprix, while Galeries Lafayette has an option to sell. But the companies are far apart on valuation and disagree on earnings prospects.

"We are obviously willing to negotiate, but we are also obviously ready to exercise our rights," Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri told a briefing on its results, though he added the climate was currently "not favourable" for talks.

Galeries Lafayette has offered to sell its stake for 1.35 billion euros or buy Casino's for the same price, but Casino argues its partner's holding is worth only some 700 million. It values its own at about 1 billion in its accounts.

Galeries Lafayette's stake was valued at 1.225 billion euros by Casino at end-2010, but Casino argues a subsequent decline in the retail environment and stock prices justifies a lower price.

Casino added that it would exercise an option to take control of leading Brazilian retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) on June 22 following a failed plan by GPA partner Abilio Diniz to merge with Carrefour last year.

"The international element of the profit mix should rise further in 2012 as international markets grow faster than France, and once Brazil is fully consolidated," Espirito Santo analyst Richard Cathcart said in a note.

He cautioned there might be "some bumps in the road before June" in Brazil given the disagreements with Diniz last year and reports he may not cede GPA without a fight.

VALUATION PREMIUM

Casino posted operating income of 1.55 billion euros ($2.1 billion) for 2011, up 19 percent. Finance chief Antoine Giscard d'Estaing said last month the figure would top 1.54 billion.

Profits from international operations rose 50 percent, exceeding the contribution from France, where full-year earnings slipped 2.6 percent.

"Operations outside France now represent 52 percent of group trading profit and as such we think Casino's valuation premium is deserved," Espirito Santo's Cathcart said, adding Casino trades at 12 times estimated 2012 earnings.

Operating profit recovered in France in the second half, rising 13 percent after falling in the first six months of the year because of delays in passing on higher costs, Casino said, adding that the sales trend recovered year-on-year.

"This performance resulted from the significant upswing in same-store sales at Leader Price, the improved performance of Geant (hypermarkets) in food and the good performances of the convenience format and online sales," Casino said.

Casino competes in France with privately owned Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan, as well as listed Carrefour.

There was a "remarkable recovery in France in the second half given the weak organic growth," Jefferies analysts said. Casino's full-year organic sales grew 1.4 percent in France excluding petrol.

CEO Naouri said France remained difficult in 2012, adding that the trend in the first seven weeks of the year was broadly unchanged from the fourth quarter.

Shares in Casino were up 0.3 percent at 72.08 euros by 1430 GMT, beating a 0.1 percent softer European retail index.

Casino said it was targeting a further 1.5 billion euros of asset sales and capital increases this year - including gross cash proceeds of 800-900 million euros expected from selling down its stake in real-estate unit Mercialys - in order to keep its net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio below 2.2 as it seeks to control its debt level despite pursuing acquisitions.

Net debt rose to 5.4 billion euros at the end of 2011 from 3.8 billion a year earlier, although acquisitions had pushed it up to 6.8 billion as of June 30.

Last week, Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart , posted a slowdown in sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter as shoppers cut back due to rising prices, muted wages growth and an uncertain economic outlook. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Editing by Tim Hepher and David Cowell)