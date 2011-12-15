PARIS Dec 15 Casino has signed
a franchise deal with the Al Meera Consumer Goods Company
to develop Geant hypermarkets in Qatar and Oman as
part of the French retailer's bid to boost its presence in
fast-growing regions.
Al Meera already operates 23 supermarkets under its own
banner in Qatar, Casino said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed,
reinforces Casino's presence in the Middle East, where it
already has a franchise deal with Retail Arabia to operate 10
Geant hypermarkets and Geant Easy supermarkets in the United
Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Casino, which competes with Carrefour and
privately held French retail chains Leclerc, Intermarche and
Auchan, has been expanding in fast-growing emerging markets to
offset slower growth in mature markets.
It has 2,200 stores outside France, mostly in Brazil and
Colombia, Thailand and Vietnam, which made 40 percent of
consolidated sales of 29 billion euros ($37.56 billion) last
year.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
