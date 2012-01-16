* Q4 sales up 14.5 pct to 9.51 bln euros; forecast 9.53 bln

* Growth driven by emerging mkt acquisitions and Latam

* Q4 underlying sales in France flat; hypermarkets down

* Sees 2011 earnings above consensus, France down slightly

* Same-store sales dip 0.3 pct in Asia due to Thailand flooding (Adds FD comment, background)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 16 Sales growth slowed at French retailer Casino, the latest European chain to feel the chill from cash-strapped shoppers cutting spending on non-essentials.

Signs of worsening trade in France could raise concerns ahead of a sales update on Thursday from bigger rival Carrefour , which makes a higher proportion of sales in mature western European markets than Casino and is more exposed to non-food goods sold through hypermarkets.

Casino said on Monday fourth-quarter sales rose 14.5 percent to 9.51 billion euros ($12.1 billion), in line with the 9.53 billion forecast in a Reuters poll and boosted by acquisitions and strong growth in emerging markets overall.

Finance chief Antoine Giscard d'Estaing said while 2011 operating profit would beat a market forecast for 1.54 billion euros, earnings in France would be down slightly and it was too early to give guidance for 2012.

Disposable incomes across much of Europe are being squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and austerity measures, and shoppers are worried the euro zone debt crisis could drive the region back into recession.

World No.3 retailer Tesco issued a profit warning last week, while smaller British chains Peacocks and Past Times went into administration, a form of protection from creditors, on Monday.

Germany's Metro, the world's No.4 retailer, posts fourth-quarter sales on Tuesday.

FRANCE SLOWS

Casino, which competes in France with privately owned Leclerc, Intermarche and Auchan as well as Carrefour, said sales excluding acquisitions and petrol rose 0.2 percent in its home market, following a 1.2 percent increase in its third quarter.

Sales excluding petrol at Geant hypermarkets in the country open over a year fell 2.4 percent with non-food sales down 5.8 percent.

But sales at its online non-food business C-discount rose 13.8 percent, underscoring a shift among European shoppers towards the Internet.

Casino, with over 11,500 stores in eight markets, said international sales climbed to account for 48 percent of the group total.

Same-store sales surged 9.8 percent in Latin America, but dipped 0.3 percent in Asia due to flooding in Thailand.

Casino shares have outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 retail index by 2 percent over the past year. They closed down 1.7 percent at 62.52 euros on Monday. (Additional reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Cowell)