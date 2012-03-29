* Big C plans private placement worth 90-95 mln eur
* Casino board opts not to renew Diniz, Houze mandates
PARIS, March 29 French retailer Casino
said its Thai unit, Big C Thailand, had dropped plans
for a 595 million-euro($790 million) rights offering for now,
opting instead for a private placement worth one-sixth as much.
Big C plans to place up to 23.6 million shares, representing
about 2.9 percent of its capital, to help fund its 2012
expansion plan and reduce borrowing, Casino said in a statement
on Thursday.
The move would be worth around 90-95 million euros, based on
Big C's current share price. Big C Thailand had decided in
November to delay approval of its capital hike as Thailand
suffered the worst flooding in at least a decade.
"Taking into account this private placement, the board of
directors of Big C does not envisage implementing in the short
term the rights offering announced in October 2011 and intends
to reconsider it at an appropriate time," Casino said.
Casino said the funds would allow Big C to support the
roll-out of its proximity format stores. It recently formed a
partnership with Bangchak Petroleum with the potential
for 300 mini Big C openings at Bangchak filling stations over
the next five years.
The shares will be placed with institutional investors by
the end of the second quarter, provided the transaction is
approved by Big C shareholders at an April 30 meeting, Casino
added.
Big C, 63-percent owned by Casino, bought French arch rival
Carrefour's Thai assets for $1.2 billion in late 2010.
Casino, which plans to take control of Brazil's top retailer
Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) in June, is keen to
preserve its debt ratio and credit ratings, analysts say.
BOARD CHANGES
Casino ended 2011 with a net debt to core profit ratio of
2.35 times, exceeding its initial target of 2.2 times, after it
postponed the Big C capital hike.
For 2012, it wants to keep that ratio under 2.2 times and
has announced plans to dispose of 1.5 billion euros in assets.
Casino said its board of directors had decided to propose
not to renew GPA Chairman and founding family member Abilio
Diniz's mandate on its board following a spat in Brazil
involving Carrefour, France's biggest retailer.
Casino last year fought off an attempt by Diniz to
orchestrate a merger with Carrefour and now plans to exercise
its right to become GPA's sole controlling shareholder.
Casino is also currently at loggerheads with Galeries
Lafayette, operator of the eponymous Paris department store,
over who should win control of their Monoprix food-and-fashion
chain joint venture.
Casino has said it is taking Galeries Lafayette to court
after saying it violated their contractual agreement as Monoprix
board members voted at a Feb. 22 meeting to extend the mandate
of Philippe Houze as chairman and CEO for one year.
Casino's board also proposed on Thursday not to renew
Houze's mandate. It proposed nominating Sylvia Jay, chairman of
L'Oreal UK and director of Lazard Ltd, to the board.
Galeries Lafayette said in a statement that it noted this
decision and that it could only invite Casino to respect its
agreements on fixing a fair price for its Monoprix stake. The
two currently disagree on the value of the high-margin venture.
($1 = 0.7532 euros)
