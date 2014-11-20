PARIS Nov 20 French retailer Casino
said on Thursday that the its e-commerce business Cnova would be
sold on the stock market at $7 a share, well below a
$12.50-$14.0 target range.
The company said in a statement that it expected gross
proceeds of $188 million from the sale of 26,800,000 ordinary
shares on the New York-based NASDAQ, representing up to 7
percent of Cnova's capital.
"For Casino, this IPO is a good opportunity and represents a
long-term investment," a Casino spokeswoman told Reuters.
Cnova, which has nearly $4 billion in annual sales in
France, Brazil, Colombia, Thailand, Vietnam and Africa, has said
the money would be used to further its expansion into new
territories and launch new websites.
Casino said Cnova had granted the underwriters a 30-day
option to buy up to 4,020,000 additional shares at the initial
public offering price.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle
Barzic; Editing by Nick Vinocur)