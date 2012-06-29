PARIS, June 29 French retailers Casino and Galeries Lafayette said on Friday they signed a letter of intent under which Galeries Lafayette would sell to Casino its 50 percent stake in their Monoprix joint-venture for 1.175 billion euros.

The two groups, which have been at odds over the pricetag of Monoprix, have agreed to abadon their legal proceedings upon completion of the sale, the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)