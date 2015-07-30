PARIS, July 30 French retailer Casino
said on Thursday it was regrouping all its Latin America
operations under Colombian unit Exito in a bid to
accelerate growth and reduce debt.
The move comes as Casino, which makes 60 percent of its
sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil's top retailer,
Grupo Pao de Acucar, is having to cope with a slowing
Brazilian economy.
As part of the deal, Exito will buy 50 percent of the voting
shares held in Grupo Pao de Acucar by the Casino group and 100
percent of Libertad in Argentina for a total of 1.7 billion
euros ($1.86 billion), Casino said in a statement.
Casino, which owns 54.8 percent of Exito, will remain its
controlling shareholder and will continue to fully consolidate
its subsidiaries Exito and GPA.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)