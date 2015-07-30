* Casino pools Latam operations under Colombia's Exito
* Exito buying half Casino's GPA voting shares, all of
Libertad
* Exito paying total of 1.7 bln euros
* Casino eyes cost savings, savings, cash optimisation from
deal
* Casino H1 op profit down 36.2 pct as Brazil, France weigh
(Adds details, analyst, shares, cross ref to earnings
statement)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, July 30 French retailer Casino
is pooling its Latin America operations under Colombian unit
Exito in a bid to boost savings and generate more cash.
The move comes as Casino, which makes 60 percent of its
sales in emerging markets and controls Brazil's top retailer
Grupo Pao de Acucar, faces slow economic growth in
its top market Brazil.
Casino also on Thursday reported a 36.2 percent fall in
first-half group operating profit, blaming on losses in France
following price cuts.
As part of the Latin American deal, Casino will sell to
Exito 50 percent of the voting shares it holds in Grupo Pao de
Acucar, representing around 18.8 percent of GPA's total capital,
and 100 percent of Libertad in Argentina, for a total of 1.7
billion euros ($1.9 billion).
This will create a fully consolidated unit with combined
sales of 26.5 billion euros and core earnings or EBITDA of 2
billion, able to generate annual synergies of 145 million euros.
The deal, expected to close by end-August, will also help
the Casino group to better benefit from the strong cash
generation of the Latin American subsidiaries and reduce the
group's debt, which stood at 8.5 billion euros at end-June 2015.
Casino shares, which have retreated in recent weeks from a
year's high near 88 euros set in April, rose 1 percent by 0751
GMT versus a 0.5 percent rise in the European sector.
"Reorganisation in Latin America should be a great catalyst
for the stock ... finally optimising the international cash,"
Bernstein analysts said in a note.
The deal "pushes some cash directly from the international
businesses into France and it moves some of the debt out of
France into Latin America, much closer to the source of the cash
generation," they said.
Casino, which owns 54.8 percent of Exito, will remain its
controlling shareholder.
Depending on market conditions, Casino said it was leaving
the door open to buying shares of its Latin American units in
the next months.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Editing by Leigh Thomas and David Holmes)