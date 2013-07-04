PARIS, July 4 French retailer Casino
said on Thursday it had signed a $1 billion five-year credit
facility with a group of 10 banks to refinance an existing
three-year $900 million loan signed nearly two years ago.
The increase in size and maturity "strengthen the group's
liquidity and extend the average maturity of Casino's confirmed
lines from 1.8 years to 3 years", the company said in a
statement.
The banks are JPMorgan, RBS, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,
Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Bank
, Casino said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)