BRIEF-Bebe Stores says committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
PARIS Dec 20 CASINO : * Says Monoprix issues 500 mln euros of mandatory convertible bonds to
strengthen capital base * The 3-year mandatory convertible bonds will be fully subscribed by Crédit Agricole CIB and will pay a coupon of 6-month Euribor + 5.1 pct * Casino has a call option on the bonds exercisable in part or in full within a period starting in June 2014 and ending in Oct 2016 * At maturity, the bonds will be reimbursed by newly issued shares of Monoprix, accounting for 21.2 pct of its capital
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Nutrisystem Inc -Effective as of April 4, board approved amendment to article III, section 4 of co's amended and restated bylaws to eliminate removal bylaw
* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million